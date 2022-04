Malaga bring Easter joy with three-goal win against Leganés The Blue and Whites maintain their seven-point advantage above the relegation zone with six games left in the season

Malaga CF celebrated a festival of goals on Easter Saturday with a 3-0 win away to Leganés.

The three points means they keep their seven-point distance from the relegation zone with six games left in the season.

The Blue and Whites' goals all came in the second half: the first two in the form of penalties, scored by Vadillo and Antoñín, while Sekou made it three with just five minutes to go before the final whistle.