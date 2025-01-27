Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Dioni celebrates putting Malaga ahead with Lobete, who laid on the goal. Ñito Salas
Malaga CF lose back-to-back games after throwing away one-goal lead at home
Malaga CF lose back-to-back games after throwing away one-goal lead at home

Dioni put Sergio Pellicer's side in front against Zaragoza, but the visitors fought back almost immediately on Sunday evening to leave La Rosaleda with all three points

Daryl Finch

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Monday, 27 January 2025, 07:16

Malaga CF suffered a second successive defeat on Sunday evening, losing 2-1 to Zaragoza at La Rosaleda in a heated and tightly contested encounter.

Despite taking the lead in the 50th minute through Dioni, the hosts were undone by defensive lapses and a resilient Zaragoza side, whose physical style of play tested the limits of referee De la Fuente Ramos’ tolerance.

Malaga head coach Sergio Pellicer, keen to bounce back after losing 3-2 to Mirandés a week earlier, opted for minimal changes to the starting line-up, bringing David Larrubia back in on the right-hand side. However, the side failed to find rhythm against a relentless Zaragoza, who disrupted play with close marking and frequent fouls.

The visitors, who began cautiously, relied heavily on their defensive organisation and were aided by Malaga’s struggles to break through a compact system. The referee’s decisions—including a controversial VAR intervention that overturned a Malaga penalty—added to the frustration among the home crowd, culminating in loud boos at half-time.

Burst into life

The match burst into life after the break. Just five minutes into the second half, Dioni slotted home following a well-worked move with Julen Lobete to put the hosts ahead.

However, Zaragoza’s quick response through Dani Tasende’s fiercely whipped free kick four minutes later shifted the momentum.

Malaga pushed hard for a winner, creating chances through Luismi and Dani Sánchez, but Zaragoza grew in confidence and eventually punished the hosts on the counterattack, with Pau Sanz striking the decisive blow.

With Malaga chasing the game, Pellicer introduced extra attacking firepower, deploying three forwards in a desperate attempt to salvage a draw. But despite their efforts, Malaga failed to equalise, as Zaragoza retreated into their defensive shell to see out the victory.

The result leaves Malaga having suffered back-to-back defeats, both after surrendering leads, raising concerns about their ability to manage games.

That said, they remain seven points clear of the relegation zone ahead of their trip to face top-of-the-table Racing Santander on Saturday.

