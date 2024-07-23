Malaga CF continue to make moves in football transfer market

Borja Gutiérrez Malaga Tuesday, 23 July 2024, 15:29 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Unlike in previous years, Malaga CF are getting their transfer business done early. The club have already made three signings this summer window as they prepare for one of the most competitive seasons in Segunda history.

After defender Álex Pastor signed last week, the Costa del Sol side have now added box-to-box midfielder Luismi Sánchez and Croatian striker Roko Baturina to their ranks.

Baturina completed a loan move with an option to buy from Portuguese side Gil Vicente on Monday. The 24-year-old's journey through European football includes stints in Hungary with Ferencvaros, where he experienced the Champions League, and spells in Poland and Slovenia.

However, he spent the last two seasons with Racing de Santander, so has experience at this level and brings a strong physical presence to the team.

Baturina taking part in his first training session on Tuesday. Málaga C.F.

His signing was announced on the same day that midfielder Luismi Sánchez, 32, was officially presented, having arrived as a free agent from Real Oviedo.

"Signing for Malaga is a big step forward," he said during his presentation.

The experienced box-to-box midfielder added, "I hope to adapt quickly and contribute to the team’s success."

This came a week after Álex Pastor, 24, became Malaga’s first signing of the summer. Formerly with Andorra, Pastor is primarily a centre-back but can also play on the right. "I enjoy having the ball, getting forward and fighting until the last minute," he said at his presentation.

Unique strengths

Malaga’s director of football, Loren Juarros, highlighted the strategic importance of these signings. “Each player brings unique strengths and experience. We believe they will be pivotal in our quest to establish ourselves as a strong team in Segunda,” he said.

The side are already back in pre-season training and will play their first friendly match this Saturday, 27 July, against Almeria at the Marbella Football Center (kick-off 7.30pm).