Malaga CF coach Sergio Pellicer faces long ban after red card in Burgos

Pellicer was shown the card after the full-time whistle.

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Monday, 29 September 2025, 14:08 Share

Malaga CF head coach Sergio Pellicer was sent off after his side's 2-1 defeat in Burgos on Sunday night. The 52-year-old could now face a suspension of more than one match.

Pellicer was dismissed after the final whistle following strong protests about referee Palencia Caballero’s decision not to award a late penalty for an alleged push by Grego Sierra on Javi Montero in the 91st minute.

"You’ll see the chaos you’ve created," the referee recorded Pellicer as saying in his report, adding that the coach continued shouting in the tunnel up to the officials’ dressing room.

The incident came after Malaga defender Einar Galilea was shown a second yellow card for protesting the decision, sparking a brief scuffle between players.

Precedent suggests Pellicer could face a multi-match ban, with Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde recently given four games for similar dissent during a match against Betis.