Malaga CF's bad run continues as Burgos punish defensive lapses in comeback win

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 28 September 2025, 21:52 Share

Malaga CF’s poor run in the Segunda División worsened on Sunday as they squandered an early lead in a 2-1 defeat away to Burgos. The result marked a third consecutive league loss for Sergio Pellicer’s side, who have now taken just one point from their last four games.

The visitors struck first after just ten minutes. Pressing high up the pitch, Dani Lorenzo won possession, exchanged passes with Julen Lobete down the left, and skipped past Aitor Córdoba before finishing across goal from a closing angle. It was Malaga’s first goal in 260 minutes and Lorenzo’s first in ten months.

However, the advantage lasted less than 20 minutes. In the 28th minute, Burgos equalised when David González delivered a free-kick from the right and midfielder Kevin Appin volleyed past Alfonso Herrero, exploiting poor tracking from Chupete.

Malaga looked increasingly fragile as the half wore on, losing control of midfield battles and relying on scraps in attack. Despite a promising chance for Rafa early in the second half, their threat quickly faded.

Eventually, Burgos completed the turnaround in the 76th minute. Again, David González was the provider, swinging in a cross from the right. Florian Miguel was left unmarked at the far post as neither Josué Dorrio nor Jokin Gabilondo tracked his run, and he calmly slotted home the winner at the near post.

Mounting problems for Pellicer

Things went from bad to worse in the closing stages as Malaga finished with ten men after Einar Galilea was dismissed for a second yellow card in quick succession, compounding their woes.

Going forward, injuries remain a key issue for the Costa del Sol side, with eight players unavailable and coach Sergio Pellicer forced into a makeshift line-up.

On a positive note, however, there was a brief cameo for winger Haitam, who returned after more than a year out.

The defeat extends Malaga’s worst run in their current spell in Spain’s second tier. With a testing calendar ahead, doubts persist about their ability to halt the slide.