Luismi's injury setback could force Malaga CF into transfer market move

Malaga CF are considering whether to sign a replacement for Luismi after the midfielder suffered a serious facial injury that will keep him out for several months.

The Cadiz-born player was injured in a clash with teammate Javi Montero during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Eibar and will require surgery to repair multiple fractures.

His recovery is expected to take around three months, leaving Malaga without their only specialist defensive midfielder.

Sources consulted by SUR suggest that the club may have little choice but to act in the transfer market if the absence proves lengthy.

Few options

Coach Sergio Pellicer has relied on makeshift solutions in the past, but the loss of a player of this profile is viewed as significant, particularly in away matches where added defensive balance can be essential.

Options within the squad include academy graduate Izan Merino or players from the reserve side, though the club may look externally. However, finances remain a barrier, as Malaga traditionally allocate budget for the January window, and the squad is already large but hit by long-term injuries.

With Luismi sidelined, Pellicer is now missing five players, including Haitam, Ramón, Moussa and new signing Eneko Jauregi, although the latter is close to returning.

Malaga are also searching for a winger to strengthen the attack, meaning the club face key decisions in the closing weeks of the window.