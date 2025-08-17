Malaga CF left frustrated as Eibar hold on in tense season opener

Niño celebrates getting his Malaga side back into the game on Saturday night.

The new Segunda División campaign got under way at La Rosaleda for Malaga CF on Saturday with a 1-1 draw against Eibar, a result that left Sergio Pellicer’s side frustrated, with the coach’s attacking approach producing chances but no decisive breakthrough.

The match opened with the hosts on the front foot, fielding debutants Javi Montero, Adrián Niño and Carlos Dotor. Pellicer left Dani Sánchez and Joaquín on the bench, instead trusting players he considered sharper in pre-season.

The team immediately pressed forward with vertical, attacking play, and much of the danger came from the right flank through Carlos Puga and David Larrubia.

Malaga dominated possession and created several half-chances in the first half: Puga came closest when he forced a save from the Eibar goalkeeper after a solo move that also sparked a penalty appeal, while Julen Lobete had his own shout for a spot kick turned down.

An early setback came when Luismi suffered a heavy blow that forced him off the pitch and into hospital for precautionary checks, though he is expected to return quickly.

Hosts punished

Despite their control, the hosts failed to find the net, and after the break, their momentum was abruptly halted in the 52nd minute. Eibar executed a well-worked set piece that ended with Javier Martón arriving unmarked at the far post to score, silencing the home crowd.

The Basque side then slowed down play, drawing frustration from fans and players alike with time-wasting and stoppages.

The setback pushed Malaga to take more risks, and they were rewarded soon after. A misplaced Eibar pass in their own half allowed Niño to pounce and strike first-time past the goalkeeper, scoring his first official goal for the club after impressing in pre-season.

Late spark

The equaliser reignited the atmosphere inside La Rosaleda and gave Pellicer’s men a second wind. Substitute Chupete went close twice, once with a deflected shot and again with a header that flew wide, while Larrubia continued to threaten but couldn't find the finish.

Despite heavy pressure, the decisive goal never came - especially disappointing after controlling large spells of the match and generating more danger than their opponents.

The performance, however, showed signs of a more attacking and determined approach under Pellicer, with debutants like Montero impressing defensively and Niño making an immediate mark with his equaliser.

Fortunately, Malaga will soon have a chance to respond, as they face Real Sociedad’s reserve side at La Rosaleda next Sunday, hoping to claim their first win of the campaign.