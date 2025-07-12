Malaga will no longer be a 2030 World Cup host city after football stadium project collapses

Antonio Góngora Malaga Saturday, 12 July 2025, 13:59 | Updated 14:05h. Compartir

Malaga has officially withdrawn from its role as a host city for the 2030 FIFA World Cup after local and regional institutions admitted to a total breakdown in the management of stadium redevelopment plans.

Mayor Francisco de la Torre confirmed the decision in a press conference on Saturday morning, joined by representatives from the Junta de Andalucía and the Diputación Provincial, although neither made any statements.

The announcement ends years of preparation to bring the World Cup to the Costa del Sol and has been described locally as a historic failure.

Plans to expand La Rosaleda and create an alternative venue for Malaga CF during the works had stalled, with no viable solutions found. Despite efforts to compare progress with other candidate cities such as Zaragoza, where a modular stadium was built in 100 days, Malaga consistently fell behind.

"It’s not worth it," said De la Torre when asked to explain the decision. "This isn’t about money. It’s about doing what is best for the club, the fans and the city."

He added, "We don’t want Malaga CF to spend two seasons without their supporters. Either we damage the club or withdraw in a way that would hurt Spain’s image."

Run out of time

De la Torre also confirmed a commitment from stakeholders to eventually build a new stadium either at La Rosaleda or another location, but admitted that the World Cup opportunity had been missed due to time pressures, mobility challenges and institutional delays.

Sources close to the city’s planning process cited repeated obstacles, including unresolved issues with the city’s athletics stadium and a failure to secure necessary urban planning licences. The mayor said mobility reports required for those permits would only arrive months from now, making it impossible to meet FIFA’s deadlines.

Alternative sites were explored but none met the needs of the club and its fanbase. "If Malaga had fewer season ticket holders, maybe," said De la Torre. "But this is not a mediocre club and we respect its supporters."

Reputational damage

The move leaves Valencia, where construction of a long-delayed new stadium is already under way, as the likely replacement for Malaga. De la Torre insisted that the city’s reputation remains intact despite back-to-back failures, including the recent disappointment of not hosting the World Expo.

"This doesn’t damage the city’s image. It’s a tough piece of news that will pass quickly. We’ve acted with responsibility," said the mayor, adding that he had already informed the president of the Spanish Football Federation, who praised the city’s honesty.

Despite his insistence that this is not a defeat, the decision has sparked criticism from residents and football fans alike. Many see it as a missed opportunity not only for the club but for the city and province as a whole.

With Malaga now ruled out, organisers are left with the task of reshuffling Spain’s proposed venues for the tournament, which will be co-hosted with Portugal and Morocco.