Malaga triathlete comes second in world championship and aims for the Olympics Alberto González competed in the 2022 World Triathlon Cup, held in Japan

Local Malaga triathlete Alberto González finished second at the 2022 World Triathlon Cup, held in the Japanese city of Miyazaki on Saturday.

The 24-year-old athlete, who has been rewarded for his season-long efforts, which include becoming Spanish champion, only finished six seconds behind Italian Gianluca Pozzatti in the sprint format with a final time of 53.17 minutes.

González was one of the first to complete the 750-metre swim, despite the choppy sea and strong winds.

He followed the swim with a fast transition period before going on to be among the leading pack of eleven cyclists throughout the first 20km.

The group worked together to build a comfortable, 45-second gap with the rest of the competitors by the time they completed the route.

For the 5k run, Pozzatti took the lead after the first lap, and by the last kilometre he increased his pace in order to pull away from those trying to gain on him.

González did the same, and was able to overtake Batista and Willis to clinch a second-place finish and further points that go towards his hopes of making it to the 2024 Paris Olympics.