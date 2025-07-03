Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Biabiany in action. A. J. Guerrero
Football

Jonathan Biabiany renews contract with Antequera CF for one more year

The veteran winger signed an extension just as the club unveiled centre-back Raúl Giménez as their fourth summer addition

Jorge Garrido

Antequera

Thursday, 3 July 2025, 13:44

Antequera have announced that French winger Jonathan Biabiany has extended his contract until 2026. The 37-year-old, a key figure in their promotion push last season, contributed six goals and six assists as the club reached the play-off semi-finals.

The announcement was made on Monday via a video titled ‘Se queda/Il reste’, confirming that Biabiany will remain for another season having joined last summer from San Fernando after spells at top clubs including Inter Milan and Parma.

Biabiany’s renewal follows the arrival of Raúl Giménez, a centre-back signed from Cordoba on Friday. Giménez replaces Fomeyem, who left Antequera for the same club earlier in the window.

Giménez is Antequera’s fourth signing of the summer. The Malaga-based side finished fifth last season after leading the league in the first half of the campaign, but were knocked out of the play-offs by Ponferradina.

