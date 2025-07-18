Legion XIII triumph in LIV Golf Andalucía as Talor Gooch claims individual crown

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 18 July 2025, 11:23 Compartir

Legion XIII captured their third team title of the season at LIV Golf Andalucía lastSunday, rallying from five strokes back to edge Fireballs GC at Real Club Valderrama in Sotogrande.

The Spanish crowd roared as Jon Rahm guided the expansion side to their seventh overall win, but American Talor Gooch denied him a double celebration by taking the individual trophy.

Gooch carded a one under 70 to finish eight under and secure his second LIV Golf title in three visits to Valderrama. Rahm, chasing back-to-back individual wins for Spanish captains, shot a six under 65 to finish one behind.

Gooch began the day four shots clear but stumbled early with bogeys at the first and sixth holes. Rahm surged from six behind with a flawless display, tying Gooch at six under after the 14th. Gooch responded with a decisive 19‑foot birdie at the next hole and held firm, finishing with a two‑putt par on the last.

New record

"I just can't describe how special it is to beat Rahmbo," Gooch said. The 32-year-old now has 13 LIV Golf trophies, more than any player in the league's history, surpassing Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau.

"The fans, they're great even if you're not a Spaniard," said Gooch. "Obviously I know that they want one of their own to win, but I never felt like the spoiler. They've embraced me so much. Having won here two years ago, I think I've garnered a few more fans."

Team win

Rahm's team heroics, meanwhile, came with strong support. Tom McKibbin fired a 66, Caleb Surratt recovered from a poor start to shoot 70 with five birdies in his final nine holes, and Tyrrell Hatton closed with a birdie for a 71.

Their collective 12 under was the best score of the final round, one clear of Sergio García's Fireballs GC.

Surratt admitted the leaderboard spurred him on. "It almost felt like I was holding us back," he said. Hatton praised his team's fightback.

"Jon and Tom had a fantastic day today, and that certainly was the main reason why we're sat here now."

LIV Golf heads next to JCB Golf and Country Club in Rocester, England, where Gooch will defend his position as the league's most decorated player from 25 to 27 July.