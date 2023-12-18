Heavy defeat signals disappointing end to the year for Antequera

ADG / Juan Ramón Padilla Monday, 18 December 2023, 08:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

Antequera brought the curtain down on 2023 in disappointing fashion as they fell to a 3-0 defeat on the road in Ibiza in a match where they were completely outplayed.

Ibiza dominated from the onset, relentlessly pressing until Fausto Tienza struck a precise shot from the edge of the box, breaking the deadlock after the half-hour mark.

The visitors continued to struggle to find their footing even into the second half and the relentless pressure resulted in Soko making it 2-0 in the 54th minute after a well-placed pass from Álex Gallar.

Despite a few glimpses for Antequera, notably Ale Marín's flick which forced a save from Sequeira, it was Ibiza who struck again: Obolskii netted the third goal 20 minutes later from a Gallar corner.

Having been on a decent away run (just two defeats from eight), Antequera's momentum has now been abruptly halted and they sit outside the play-off spots going into the Christmas break.

Local derby

In Segunda RFEF, a riveting local derby at La Dama de Noche saw Marbella (fifth) welcome Vélez (ninth), culminating in a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

The match showcased distinct phases of dominance, with Marbella seizing an early advantage courtesy of Carrasco's emphatic header from a free-kick by Hugo Rodríguez in the 12th minute. Despite Vélez's control thereafter and Lejárraga's pivotal save denying Zamorano, the deadlock held until Vélez managed to level the score through Gastón's header in the 72nd minute.

A passage of play at La Dama de Noche. J. R. P.

Meanwhile, Estepona triumphed with a gritty 1-0 win against La Unión, maintaining their stellar form and securing third place thanks to Fobi's exceptional goal.

At the other end of the table, in a crucial showdown for survival, El Palo (16th) emerged victorious with a vital 1-0 win over San Roque at the Nuevo San Ignacio. Javi López played the hero, delivering a decisive goal in the 69th minute.

An upset at the top

In the division below, it was a disastrous weekend for Torremolinos (first) in Torreperogil, who registered their first loss of the entire season in a 4-0 defeat.

They were completely overwhelmed by their opponent's relentless attacks and fell behind early. Conceding the second goal just before halftime sealed their fate, the onslaught continuing in the second half.

Meanwhile, Torre del Mar (second) continued their winning streak, claiming their sixth consecutive victory with a 0-1 win against Mancha Real. Paco Ariza secured the sole goal, propelling them closer to the top spot.

Torre del Mar's Manu. J. R. P.

Atlético Malagueño sit just behind them in third after regaining momentum with a 1-0 win over Arenas thanks to an Adri López goal in the 37th minute.

Elsewhere, Málaga City (13th) picked up yet another draw (their seventh), this time 1-1 against Poli Almería in Nerja. Arreola scored for the hosts in the 13th minute, balanced out by Garzón's equaliser in the 47th.

Rincón (17th) also settled for a 1-1 draw against Huétor-Tájar, insufficient to lift them out of the relegation zone. Fran found the net, but once again, a late goal cost them.