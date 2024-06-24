Gibraltar cop showcases versatility with two medals at UK jiu-jitsu competition

PC Danino on the podium with his gold medal.

SUR Gibraltar Monday, 24 June 2024, 14:53

PC William Danino of the Royal Gibraltar Police triumphed at the Team Police Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Glasgow on Saturday, securing both a gold and a silver medal.

The event, hosted at Jackton Police Training College, saw 219 police officers from across the UK compete.

Representing Gibraltar’s Angry Chill Jiu-Jitsu Club, the 25-year-old participated in four fights, winning three by submission and losing one by points.

Reflecting on his victory, PC Danino said, "It was a very rewarding feeling to win a gold and silver medal, especially after my coaches and teammates put in a lot of work to help me get ready for the competition.

"I’m very pleased to see the sport becoming popular among police officers in the UK."

This achievement adds to the commendable accomplishments of the Royal Gibraltar Police, showcasing their officers' versatility and commitment to excellence beyond their official duties.