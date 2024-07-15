Fans turn out in their thousands to catch the Premier Padel tour's stop in Malaga

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 15 July 2024, 16:07 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

The Premier Padel tour made a successful debut in Malaga over the past week, setting a new attendance record for a padel game at the Martín Carpena arena.

As the event reached its climax at the weekend, the action drew over 8,500 spectators on Saturday and more than 5,000 fans filled the stands for Sunday’s finals.

The tournament, the first of the Premier Padel era in Malaga, featured nine days of competition and around 100 matches. A strong local presence was evident with 17 athletes from Malaga participating.

However, it was also marked by injury to local favourite Bea González, who withdrew after sustaining a shoulder injury despite winning her quarter-final match. Likewise, the event witnessed the farewell of Álex Ruiz and Momo González as a pairing.

Despite local favourites not clinching victory, the crowd enjoyed two thrilling finals on Sunday. In the women’s final, Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría overcame a strong start by Gemma Triay and Claudia Fernández, winning 1-6, 6-4, 6-2, to claim their fifth title of the year and 32nd as a pair.

Agus Tapia and Arturo Coello, meanwhile, dominated the men’s final, defeating Federico Chingotto and Alejandro Galán 6-2, 6-3, for their sixth title this year.

With its impressive attendance figures, Premier Padel Andalucía Málaga was a resounding success. Now, fans eagerly await the tour's return to the city in 2025.