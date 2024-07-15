Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The winning pairs celebrate on the podium. Premier Padel
Fans turn out in their thousands to catch the Premier Padel tour&#039;s stop in Malaga
Padel

Fans turn out in their thousands to catch the Premier Padel tour's stop in Malaga

The first tournament of the new Qatari-backed tour to come to the province saw a new attendance record set for a padel match at the Martín Carpena arena

Marina Rivas

Malaga

Monday, 15 July 2024, 16:07

Opciones para compartir

The Premier Padel tour made a successful debut in Malaga over the past week, setting a new attendance record for a padel game at the Martín Carpena arena.

As the event reached its climax at the weekend, the action drew over 8,500 spectators on Saturday and more than 5,000 fans filled the stands for Sunday’s finals.

The tournament, the first of the Premier Padel era in Malaga, featured nine days of competition and around 100 matches. A strong local presence was evident with 17 athletes from Malaga participating.

However, it was also marked by injury to local favourite Bea González, who withdrew after sustaining a shoulder injury despite winning her quarter-final match. Likewise, the event witnessed the farewell of Álex Ruiz and Momo González as a pairing.

Despite local favourites not clinching victory, the crowd enjoyed two thrilling finals on Sunday. In the women’s final, Ari Sánchez and Paula Josemaría overcame a strong start by Gemma Triay and Claudia Fernández, winning 1-6, 6-4, 6-2, to claim their fifth title of the year and 32nd as a pair.

Agus Tapia and Arturo Coello, meanwhile, dominated the men’s final, defeating Federico Chingotto and Alejandro Galán 6-2, 6-3, for their sixth title this year.

With its impressive attendance figures, Premier Padel Andalucía Málaga was a resounding success. Now, fans eagerly await the tour's return to the city in 2025.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Where to watch the Euro 2024 final on big screens around Malaga province
  2. 2 Virgen del Carmen: From Mount Carmel to the Costa del Sol
  3. 3 Closed since 2019, the Tamisa Golf hotel in Mijas finally gets new start
  4. 4 Landmark fountain near Benalmádena train station destroyed by 'football-night vandalism'
  5. 5 British youngster skating for Spain storms ahead of competition to win top spot
  6. 6 Dominant Carlos Alcaraz claims second Wimbledon title on the bounce
  7. 7 Campo de Gibraltar dog shelter hits campaign target for new home
  8. 8 Malaga CF release yet another record-breaking new kit
  9. 9 'La Chiquita', the Virgen del Carmen who lives in a cave on the seabed of the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Pedestrianisation project to ease access near beach comes to an end in Mijas

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad