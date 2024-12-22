England XI triumph again in thrilling Women’s European Cricket Championship final

Daryl Finch Malaga Sunday, 22 December 2024, 06:21

England XI are Women’s European Cricket Championship (ECC-W) Premier Division champions yet again, retaining their crown in a dramatic finale against Netherlands XI at the Cártama Oval on Friday afternoon.

After the conclusion of the Challenger Division, won by Jersey the previous Saturday, five teams—England XI, Netherlands XI, Italy, Scotland XI and Ireland XI—faced off in the higher-ranked competition of the new two-tier format aimed at increasing competitiveness, producing 4,050 runs, 243 wickets, 308 fours and 197 sixes across 15 matches.

Rain disrupted only one game, but its impact was crucial. A washed-out final round-robin match between England XI and Netherlands XI allowed the Dutch to edge Scotland into second place on Net Run Rate. England XI topped the table, advancing directly to the final, while the Dutch secured their spot via a hard-fought Qualifier win over Ireland XI.

Scotland XI’s tournament was one of resilience. After three opening defeats, they surged to four consecutive wins, securing third place—a remarkable debut effort. Italy, despite moments of brilliance, finished last and face relegation to the Challenger Division next year.

Dramatic final

The final epitomised the tournament’s drama. Batting first, Netherlands XI stumbled to 16 for four within the powerplay. Captain Caroline de Lange led a recovery, her 68-run partnership with Robine Rijke lifting the team to 87—a below-par but defendable score given tournament averages.

England XI’s reply started aggressively, with 13 runs off the first over. Two quick wickets in the second over, however, brought Netherlands XI back into contention. Tilly Kesteven’s composed 36 not out proved decisive, steering England XI to their second consecutive title with three balls to spare.

Kesteven’s performance earned her the tournament’s MVP award, amassing 221 runs, including several match-winning knocks. Ireland XI’s Louise Little was the leading run-scorer with 287 runs, while England XI’s Caitlin Belcher topped the bowling charts with 12 wickets.

With plans to expand the competition to 15 teams in three tiers for 2025, the European Cricket Network continues to drive the development of women’s cricket across the continent. For now, England XI reign supreme, but the growing strength of their rivals hints at an even more competitive future.