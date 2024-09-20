Elite-level European cricket returns to Cártama once more

Some 32 nations will be competing in this year's edition across two divisions.

SUR Malaga Friday, 20 September 2024

The Malaga town of Cártama will once again become the epicentre of European cricket next week as the Dream11 European Cricket Championship 2024 gets under way.

The four-week tournament, often described as 'the EUROs of men's cricket', will bring together 32 national teams from across Europe to compete in 127 matches—all hosted at the Cártama Oval—for the coveted European Championship title.

Over 500 players from Europe's cricketing nations will take part in this T10 competition, with up to five matches scheduled per day until the final, which will take place on 19 October.

New format

This year's competition, which marks its fourth edition, is, for the first time, split into two divisions: the Challenger Division and the Premier Division.

The Challenger Division, which will take place from 23 to 29 September (followed by the play-offs from 30 September to 2 October), will feature teams striving to secure promotion to the Premier Division for the next edition.

In the second phase, from 3 to 14 October, the Premier Division will showcase Europe's top cricketing nations, with 20 teams split into four groups.

This will culminate in a final week, dubbed the Championship Week, during which the four group winners will fight it out with reigning champions England XI for overall glory.

An enhanced experience

Entry to all games is free, making it a prime opportunity for local cricket enthusiasts and newcomers to the sport to enjoy live action.

"The games are easy to explain, last just 90 minutes, and the atmosphere in this arena, surrounded by nature, is truly captivating," says Roger Feiner, CEO of European Cricket, encouraging sports fans from the region to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

The newly refurbished Cártama Oval, now operated by the football agency PFC, promises to enhance the fan experience with top-tier hospitality services such as a restaurant and bar.

Local collaboration

The Dream11 European Cricket Championship's arrival is the result of extensive collaboration between several Malaga companies and local and regional authorities.

Feiner praised the professionalism and dedication of the local administrations, describing the Cártama town hall and its "sport-focused mayor", Jorge Gallardo, plus the Junta de Andalucía, as "a dream team for us".

"Their political backing has made it easier for European Cricket to remain in Andalucía, despite interest from several other countries," he said.

Feiner also highlighted the importance of the collaboration with Cricket España, particularly praising the efforts of its president Juan Carlos Rodríguez and his colleagues, Jaime González and John Howden. "They are trustworthy partners, demonstrating immense pride and endless effort in promoting the sport," he added.

The event has also garnered support from a number of key local partners, including bus supplier Mateos, the hotel Sunset Beach Club, rental car company Cargest and Cervezas Victoria – all of whom have been involved since the first edition of the competition.

A global audience

While the Cártama Oval, nestled in the Andalusian countryside, is expected to attract thousands of spectators over the course of the tournament, the competition's reach will go far beyond that, with matches being broadcast worldwide.

Millions of viewers will be tuning in across the globe, from Australia to India and Canada to South Africa.

"Because of this tournament, images from Cártama, Malaga and Andalucía will be seen in cricket-loving countries around the world," Feiner added, stressing the opportunity for Cártama to further establish itself on the cricketing map.

Further growth

With over 1,700 matches taking place across 20 countries throughout 2024, European cricket is experiencing significant growth, and the event in Cártama is the jewel in its crown.

The European Cricket Network, the governing body that organises the European Cricket Championship, has also been responsible for bringing the club equivalent of the competition, the European Cricket League, to Cártama for the last three years.

What's more, a similar two-week competition for women's international cricket is scheduled for December, also to be held at the Cártama Oval.

However, for the time being, the Dream11 European Cricket Championship promises to be an exciting celebration of European cricket. As the first ball is bowled on Monday, all eyes will be on Cártama, where the opener between Turkey and Estonia will set the stage for what is expected to be a fiercely contested tournament.