Davidovich to take a break after French Open setback to focus on London double-header The Fuengirola-based tennis star wants to be in the best possible shape to play at Queen's and Wimbledon in the coming weeks

Pedro Luis Alonso / Enric Gardiner Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Alejandro Davidovich won’t be competing at the ATP 250 in Stuttgart next week, he has announced, in order to recharge his batteries ahead of the upcoming grass-court season.

The Fuengirola-based tennis star hopes to return in great shape for the ATP 500 at Queen’s in London (19-25 June), the penultimate tournament before Wimbledon.

Sandwiched in between will be the ATP 250 in Mallorca, where he is currently the second favourite in the draw, behind only the Australian Nick Kyrgios.

An epic battle with Djokovic

This break comes after an early exit from the French Open after coming unstuck in an epic battle with Novak Djokovic in their third-round clash last Friday.

The Serbian survived the first serious test of his Roland Garros campaign, outlasting Davidovich in a lengthy encounter lasting three hours and 36 minutes.

The pair stood toe to toe through two gruelling sets which lasted almost three hours. Both went to tie breaks, but the Spaniard was unable to rise to the pressure of the occasion, passing up opportunities to snare both, eventually losing them 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

After that, Djokovic rode his advantage to a win the final set 6-2.

Alcaraz in the semis

Since then, Djokovic has progressed to the semi-finals of the competition without too many issues. However, tomorrow, Friday, he will face a major challenge as he comes up against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who blazed past Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5), in the quarters.

The match-up will be a battle between two of the best players in the world. Albeit without facing each other for over a year, the pair have traded the world number one ranking constantly this calendar year.