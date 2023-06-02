Fuengirola-based Davidovich crashes out of French Open after epic battle with Djokovic

Sections
Pedro Luis Alonso
Malaga
Friday, 2 June 2023, 23:32
Alejandro Davidovich is out of the French Open after coming unstuck in an epic battle with Novak Djokovic in their third-round clash this Friday afternoon.
The Serbian survived the first serious test of his Roland Garros campaign so far, outlasting the Fuengirola-based Davidovich in an epic encounter lasting three hours and 36 minutes.
The pair stood toe to toe through two gruelling sets which lasted almost three hours. Both went to tie breaks, but the Spaniard was unable to rise to the pressure of the occasion, passing up opportunities to snare both, eventually losing them 7-6(4), 7-6(5).
After that, Djokovic rode his advantage to a win the final set 6-2.
