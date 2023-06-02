Fuengirola-based Davidovich crashes out of French Open after epic battle with Djokovic The local tennis star finished on the losing end of two tie breaks in a three-and-a-half-hour encounter at Roland Garros

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Alejandro Davidovich is out of the French Open after coming unstuck in an epic battle with Novak Djokovic in their third-round clash this Friday afternoon.

The Serbian survived the first serious test of his Roland Garros campaign so far, outlasting the Fuengirola-based Davidovich in an epic encounter lasting three hours and 36 minutes.

The pair stood toe to toe through two gruelling sets which lasted almost three hours. Both went to tie breaks, but the Spaniard was unable to rise to the pressure of the occasion, passing up opportunities to snare both, eventually losing them 7-6(4), 7-6(5).

After that, Djokovic rode his advantage to a win the final set 6-2.