Damián Quintero claims gold in Premier League in Cairo The Torremolinos-born karateka is now focused on the upcoming European Championships

Local karateka Damián Quintero won gold on Sunday in the Premier League kata event held in Cairo (Egypt) - his first appearance on the tour in ten months.

The Torremolinos-born athlete, who claimed silver at the Tokyo Olympics, faced local karateka Mostafa Elghobashy, Ho Wai Hung from Hong Kong and the Japanese Sakichi Abe in the group stage.

He then eliminated Japan's Kakeru Nishiyama in the quarter-finals and Turkey's Enes Ozdemir in the semi-finals, before going on to beat USA's Gakuji Tozaki in the final.

"I'm very happy with the result and that I did well in the final. I had a good feeling," said Quintero, whose objective now is to prepare for the European Championships to be held in Guadalajara from 22 to 26 March.

María Torres, also from Malaga, was competing too. However, she missed out on a podium finish in the women's +68kg kumite.