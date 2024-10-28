A celebration of sport, endurance and nature Last week, two triathlon competitions took place in Andalucia: one in Torremolinos and the other in San José

Alekk M. Saanders San Jose Monday, 28 October 2024

In addition to the World Triathlon held in Torremolinos, San José in the province of Almería was the venue for the traditional Cabo de Gata - Nijar triathlon race, which attracted foreign athletes from Great Britain, France, Germany and other countries.

Triathlon in its purest form

The triathlon in Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park is a competition held in a truly fabulous natural setting, one of the most beautiful places in Spain. It is no wonder that many people come to San José, a town flanked by the famous Playa de los Genoveses and Playa de Monsul. The organisers (the local sports club Aqueatacamos, with the support of Diputación and Nijar Town Council) present the triathlon in Cabo de Gata as more than just a sporting event. It is a triathlon in its ‘purest form’ and a ‘celebration of sport, endurance and nature’.

Landscapes of the event. AMS

The XII Cabo de Gata - Nijar Triathlon brings together both experienced athletes looking to break their own previous records and those making their debut, enjoying an atmosphere of camaraderie and support.

Unlike previous editions, around 300 competitors were given the opportunity to compete in two different modes, allowing them to adapt to different levels of fitness and experience. The Half Schedule was for those who were ready to swim 1,900m, cycle 80km and run 21km. The Olympic Schedule required participants to swim 1,500m, cycle 36 km and run 10km. About 200 triathletes competed in the Olympic and 100 in the Half schedule.

International triathletes from Great Britain, France, the Netherlands and Belgium took part in the Cabo de Gata race

It is reported that 75 per cent of the participants came from outside the province. Besides Malaga, athletes came from Alicante, Barcelona, Cadiz, Toledo, Melilla, Murcia, Vizcaya, Valencia, Madrid and other cities as well as international competitors from Great Britain, France, the Netherlands and Belgium. They came to enjoy the perfect combination of swimming in crystalline water, cycling through spectacular volcanic landscapes and running on challenging terrain with spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea.

A challenging event

The competition was completed without any fatal incidents, which occurred at the Torremolinos event just a day before the start of San José. The organisers developed two options for the competition based on the experience of other world events.

Death and cardiac arrest during triathlon training is not a rare event

Death and cardiac arrest during triathlon training is not a rare event. Researchers at the Minneapolis Heart Institute Foundation in Minnesota examined data from about nine million triathlon participants over three decades. They found a total of 135 sudden deaths, resuscitative cardiac arrests and trauma-related deaths stemming from collisions during the event. Of the 135 deaths, 107 were sudden deaths and 13 were race-related cardiac arrests in people who survived with timely cardiopulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation.

Some groups of people are reported to be more at risk of sudden death than others while participating in these challenging races. For example, the majority of deaths and cardiac arrests occurred in middle-aged and older men, as well as those competing for the first time. It is stressed that the risk was significantly higher in men than in women. The majority of sudden deaths in triathletes occurred during the swim as well as during the cycling stage.

One participant told SUR in English, "Triathlons force the body to work at its physical limits. The fact that some men are at greater risk of sudden death during a triathlon suggests that you should consult a doctor if you notice any heart-related symptoms while training for a race.... These could be chest pains, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath or light-headedness while swimming, cycling and running. My advice to be careful and perhaps less ambitious. In any case, triathlon organisers should follow the example of the Cabo de Gata race and differentiate between levels of competition."