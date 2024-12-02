Carlota Ciganda claims second Open de España in thrilling Malaga finale

Marina Rivas Malaga Monday, 2 December 2024, 13:06

Carlota Ciganda cemented her place among the greats of Spanish golf after clinching her second Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España in a nail-biting final round at Malaga’s Real Guadalhorce Club de Golf on Sunday.

The 34-year-old golfer held her nerve against fierce competition from Belgium’s Manon De Roey to secure a two-stroke victory, finishing the tournament with a score of -18 and a total of 270 strokes.

The win brings Ciganda level with Azahara Muñoz as the Spaniards with the most titles in the tournament’s history. It also marks her third professional triumph in Malaga province, adding to her 2021 Open de España victory and her heroic performance in the 2023 Solheim Cup in Casares.

Challenging final round

Ciganda began Sunday with a commanding four-stroke lead, but the final round proved far from straightforward. De Roey, ranked second on the Ladies European Tour this season, mounted a strong challenge, erasing Ciganda’s advantage with a -4 score that left the pair tied with five holes remaining.

However, Ciganda regained her composure on the 14th hole with a crucial birdie, reclaiming the lead. Another birdie on the 17th extended her margin to two strokes. Despite a bogey on the 18th, her overall score was enough to clinch victory, much to the delight of the local crowd.

Zoom The Spaniard poses with the trophy. LET

Reflecting on her triumph, Ciganda said, “I’m very happy to win here in Spain, in front of so many people and my family. It’s always special to play at home."

She also acknowledged the challenge posed by De Roey: “It wasn’t easy. Sometimes having a four-shot lead can be tough. Manon played very well, especially in the first nine holes, but I fought hard and gave 100 per cent.”

Ciganda’s victory adds another chapter to her illustrious career, which includes multiple wins on the Ladies European Tour and LPGA, four Solheim Cup titles and three Olympic appearances. Malaga, in particular, has become a lucky charm for the Navarre native.

National talent

The tournament also saw impressive performances from other Spanish players. Andrea Revuelta finished fifth at -12, earning the Celia Barquín Trophy for the best amateur.

Ana Peláez, the only Malaga native in the field, placed 11th after a strong final round of -3, ending her campaign on -9 overall.

English golfer Bronte Law posted the best round of the day with a -7, narrowly missing the course record set earlier in the tournament by Revuelta.