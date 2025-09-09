Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich pull out of Davis Cup tennis clash in Marbella

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Tuesday, 9 September 2025, 20:06 Share

Spain will face Denmark at Puente Romano tennis club in Marbella this weekend without two of their highest-profile players: new world number one Carlos Alcaraz and Malaga-born Alejandro Davidovich.

Alcaraz confirmed his absence shortly after winning the US Open in New York on Sunday night, his sixth Grand Slam title.

Speaking to Cadena SER, he admitted: "I feel bad, but the tour has been very demanding. The physical and mental demands have been very high and it would be selfish to be number one in the team without training properly on clay."

The 22-year-old from Murcia suggested his next appearance may be at the Laver Cup in San Francisco or the ATP 500 in Beijing. The change of surface to clay in Marbella was another factor behind his decision, with the remainder of the season to be played on hard courts.

Davidovich, meanwhile, also cited tiredness in a statement released by the Spanish Tennis Federation. Despite being eliminated early at the US Open, he described the 2025 season as his busiest yet and criticised the ATP’s calendar in recent weeks.

In their place, Roberto Carballés, Jaume Munar and Pablo Carreño join Pedro Martínez in the Spanish squad. Marcel Granollers, who was initially named in the squad, has also been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

The tie begins on Saturday at 12.30pm with two singles matches. A doubles match and at least one more singles rubber will follow on Sunday from 11.30am.