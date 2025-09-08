Spain's Carlos Alcaraz back as world tennis number one after reclaiming US Open crown

Enric Gardiner Madrid Monday, 8 September 2025, 07:43 Share

Carlos Alcaraz reclaimed the US Open title in New York on Sunday night by defeating Jannik Sinner in four sets (6-2, 2-6, 6-1, 6-4). The 22-year-old Spaniard lifted the trophy for the second time at Flushing Meadows, sealing the sixth Grand Slam of his career, confirming his status as the world’s best player.

Sinner, who beat Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final two months earlier, had entered the final in excellent form but was unable to match Alcaraz’s variety and intensity, with the Spaniard putting in a commanding display on the hard courts of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Playing under the closed roof as rain fell outside, he controlled the contest with consistent power and precision. More than 23,000 spectators, including celebrities such as Spike Lee, Stephen Curry, Bruce Springsteen, Sergio García and Pep Guardiola, witnessed his performance.

The first set set the tone as Alcaraz struck 11 winners and committed only two unforced errors to take it 6-2. Sinner responded strongly in the second, capitalising on a brief dip from the Spaniard to level the match. However, Alcaraz quickly reasserted his dominance in the third with an array of winners, drop shots and volleys that left the Italian unable to respond.

The fourth set was tighter, but Alcaraz held his nerve in the decisive moments. Serving for the championship after two hours and 39 minutes on court, he overcame the tension of missed match points before sealing victory with a forehand and an ace.

A new era

Alcaraz first won the US Open in 2022, when he became the youngest ever men’s world number one at 19. Three years later, he returned to the same stage to confirm his dominance once again.

With six Grand Slam titles already, the Spaniard, alongside Sinner, now looks set to lead the sport into a new era as the successor to the greats of the past two decades.

The result extended the Spaniard’s head-to-head advantage over the Italian on hard courts to 7-2.