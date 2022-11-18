Benalmádena announces charity half marathon, 10k and 5k races Funds raised from the races on 27 November will go towards Proyecto Hombre

Benalmádena town hall and Holiday World Resort announced on Tuesday the seventh edition of their half marathon and the sixth 10k and 5k races, which will take place on 27 November and which will aim to raise funds for charity.

All three races will start and end at the famous Three Elephants roundabout, located next to the hotel resort.

The race organisers are hoping to break their participation record, with the last edition hosting 1,300 runners. For now, they explain that with two weeks to go there are already more than 800 registered participants, a higher figure than at the same point in 2021.

Registration

The half marathon has an entry price of 24 euros, while the 10k and 5k races will cost 18 euros for adults and seven euros for children.

However, those not wanting to run can still contribute to Dorsal 0 and help fund the chosen charity: Proyecto Hombre, which fights against different types of substance addiction.