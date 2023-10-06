La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga shortlisted as a possible host venue

Computerised image of how the Rosaleda Stadium would look.

Fifteen Spanish stadiums in thirteen cities are vying to host matches at the 2030 World Cup, with Madrid (Santiago Bernabéu and Metropolitano) and Barcelona (Camp Nou and Cornellà) the only cities contributing two venues.

Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium is among the other candidates with the local authorities currently working on an "advanced" plan to renovate the area's facilities and expand the ground's capacity to 45,000 in line with FIFA's requirements.