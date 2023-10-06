Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Computerised image of how the Rosaleda Stadium would look. SUR
La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga shortlisted as a possible host venue
FIFA World Cup 2030

La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga shortlisted as a possible host venue

In total, Spain is expected to have at least nine World Cup stadiums

Antonio Góngora

Malaga

Friday, 6 October 2023, 17:23

Fifteen Spanish stadiums in thirteen cities are vying to host matches at the 2030 World Cup, with Madrid (Santiago Bernabéu and Metropolitano) and Barcelona (Camp Nou and Cornellà) the only cities contributing two venues.

Malaga's La Rosaleda stadium is among the other candidates with the local authorities currently working on an "advanced" plan to renovate the area's facilities and expand the ground's capacity to 45,000 in line with FIFA's requirements.

In total, Spain is expected to have at least nine World Cup stadiums. Also vying to be a host city are Bilbao (San Mamés), Gijón (El Molinón), La Coruña (Riazor), Las Palmas (Gran Canaria), Murcia (La Condomina), San Sebastián (Anoeta), Seville (La Cartuja), Valencia (Mestalla), Vigo (Balaídos) and Zaragoza (La Romareda).

Portugal will have two host cities (Lisbon and Porto) and three stadiums (Da Luz, José Alvalade and Do Dragao), while Morocco, with a minimum of one stadium, has six candidates: Casablanca, Rabat, Tangier, Marrakech, Agadir and Fez.

The final list of host cities will be decided in 2024.

