Antequera's play-off hopes dented again after letting another win slip away

Antonio J. Guerrero / Juan Ramón Padilla Malaga Monday, 5 February 2024, 08:23

A Luismi Redondo double ultimately wasn't enough for Antequera to seal all three points at home to Mérida on Sunday as the distance slowly starts to grow between the Malaga side and the Primera RFEF play-off places.

The forward put them in the lead in the 15th minute with a close-range tap-in from Luismi Gutiérrez's cross. However, their joy was short lived: an unmarked Dani Sandoval at the back post levelled the scores against the run of play just seven minutes later.

Things got even worse for Antequera just after the break when Mohamed Mizzian headed home from a corner to make it 1-2.

However, the hosts kept fighting and finally won a penalty in the closing stages when Destiny was upended, gifting Redondo the chance to seal his brace with an emphatic strike into the top corner.

But despite their best efforts, the third goal just wouldn't go in and now Antequera sit seven points off fifth place.

Bore draws

In the division below, the Marbella (fourth) versus Estepona (fifth) derby ended in a goalless draw at La Dama de Noche. Marbella, playing at home after four consecutive away games, dominated, but the cautious approach taken by both sides ultimately shone through.

Marbella's Óscar Rodríguez takes on Expósito in the derby. SUR

In Lebrija, meanwhile, a goalless draw for Vélez (eighth) against Antoniano was much more welcome against the backdrop of their financial instability. Despite losing most of their squad, Vélez's team, comprised mostly of youngsters, surprised their opponents with a disciplined performance.

Elsewhere, strugglers El Palo (16th) suffered a major setback with a 2-1 defeat against relegation rivals Orihuela.

More derbies

In Tercera RFEF, Juventud de Torremolinos continued their strong push for promotion with a 1-1 against title rivals Torre del Mar (third) at Juan Azuaga.

The result maintained their ten-point lead over Saturday's opponent but let in a new second-placed team, Real Jaén.

Antonio López celebrates putting Torre del Mar ahead. SUR

Meanwhile, Atlético Malagueño (fourth) displayed efficiency and attacking prowess, securing a 4-0 victory against Poli Almería - their seventh away win of the season.

In another Malaga derby, Málaga City (13th) won 1-0 after 12 winless matches, with Borjita scoring the only goal against a Rincón (17th) team lacking in attack.