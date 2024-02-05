Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Luismi Redondo celebrates his first goal. Antonio J. Guerrero
Antequera&#039;s play-off hopes dented again after letting another win slip away
Football

Antequera's play-off hopes dented again after letting another win slip away

Elsewhere in the lower leagues of Spanish football, there were several closely contested Malaga derbies over the weekend

Antonio J. Guerrero / Juan Ramón Padilla

Malaga

Monday, 5 February 2024, 08:23

Compartir

A Luismi Redondo double ultimately wasn't enough for Antequera to seal all three points at home to Mérida on Sunday as the distance slowly starts to grow between the Malaga side and the Primera RFEF play-off places.

The forward put them in the lead in the 15th minute with a close-range tap-in from Luismi Gutiérrez's cross. However, their joy was short lived: an unmarked Dani Sandoval at the back post levelled the scores against the run of play just seven minutes later.

Things got even worse for Antequera just after the break when Mohamed Mizzian headed home from a corner to make it 1-2.

However, the hosts kept fighting and finally won a penalty in the closing stages when Destiny was upended, gifting Redondo the chance to seal his brace with an emphatic strike into the top corner.

But despite their best efforts, the third goal just wouldn't go in and now Antequera sit seven points off fifth place.

Bore draws

In the division below, the Marbella (fourth) versus Estepona (fifth) derby ended in a goalless draw at La Dama de Noche. Marbella, playing at home after four consecutive away games, dominated, but the cautious approach taken by both sides ultimately shone through.

Marbella's Óscar Rodríguez takes on Expósito in the derby.
Marbella's Óscar Rodríguez takes on Expósito in the derby. SUR

In Lebrija, meanwhile, a goalless draw for Vélez (eighth) against Antoniano was much more welcome against the backdrop of their financial instability. Despite losing most of their squad, Vélez's team, comprised mostly of youngsters, surprised their opponents with a disciplined performance.

Elsewhere, strugglers El Palo (16th) suffered a major setback with a 2-1 defeat against relegation rivals Orihuela.

More derbies

In Tercera RFEF, Juventud de Torremolinos continued their strong push for promotion with a 1-1 against title rivals Torre del Mar (third) at Juan Azuaga.

The result maintained their ten-point lead over Saturday's opponent but let in a new second-placed team, Real Jaén.

Antonio López celebrates putting Torre del Mar ahead.
Antonio López celebrates putting Torre del Mar ahead. SUR

Meanwhile, Atlético Malagueño (fourth) displayed efficiency and attacking prowess, securing a 4-0 victory against Poli Almería - their seventh away win of the season.

In another Malaga derby, Málaga City (13th) won 1-0 after 12 winless matches, with Borjita scoring the only goal against a Rincón (17th) team lacking in attack.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Free glasses and contact lenses on the way in Spain
  2. 2 Malaga is all the rage on the small screen and these are the favourite filming locations for series
  3. 3 In pictures, Malaga house makes it onto list of the 50 best designed in Spain and Latin America
  4. 4 Roberto at the double to give Malaga CF an easy win
  5. 5 The 112 emergency service call that you might receive that is neither an alert nor a scam
  6. 6 Major step forward to improve railway line between Ronda and Bobadilla with compulsory purchase of 230 properties
  7. 7 Number of public servant jobs in Spain rockets by more than half a million in five years
  8. 8 Fuengirola open water swimmer becomes first Malaga athlete to seal Olympic qualification
  9. 9 Get in touch with your news
  10. 10 Antequera's play-off hopes dented again after letting another win slip away

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad