Antequera CF sit top at Christmas despite draw

A.D.G. Antequera Sunday, 22 December 2024, 06:34

Despite a lacklustre performance, Antequera CF ensured they ended the year as leaders of Group 2 in Primera RFEF by securing a 1-1 draw against Algeciras in a fiercely contested fixture at the Nuevo Mirador.

The hosts applied early pressure, testing Antequera’s build-up play and even having a goal disallowed for offside in the first half. In contrast, Antequera struggled to create opportunities but showcased flashes of brilliance through the lively Elejalde on the left flank.

However, the visitors did manage to take the lead in the 35th minute through a sublime free kick from Luismi Gutiérrez, who curled the ball past Lucho García’s outstretched arms.

Both sides made changes at the break, but it was Algeciras who found the right gear. Eventually, with a little over half an our to go, former Antequera defender Lautaro Spatz levelled the scores by getting his outstretched leg onto a freekick from the left.

Both teams had big chances in the final stages, including a last-minute effort from Gutiérrez, but the visitors had to settle for a point, leaving them in pole position ahead of their crucial January fixtures.

Javier Medina's side will face Murcia on their return to action following the winter break on 12 January in a top-of-the-table clash that could prove to be vital to their promotion hopes.