Antequera CF claim derby spoils to further sink Marbella FC

Pedro Luis Alonso Monday, 2 February 2026, 17:13 Share

The third-tier action over the weekend produced positive results for two local Malaga province sides as Antequera CF secured a hard-fought derby victory in Marbella, while Juventud de Torremolinos boosted belief in their survival bid by taking a point away from home against the Group 2 leaders.

Marbella 0-1 Antequera

Antequera emerged victorious from Sunday’s provincial derby at La Dama de Noche thanks to a decisive moment from their captain and talisman, Luismi Gutiérrez. The midfielder struck the only goal with a precise, high finish that brushed the crossbar, punishing a lack of aggression in the Marbella back line.

The visitors looked the more assured side throughout. Javi Antón had already tested the goal with a powerful long-range effort, while Luismi was at the heart of most of the visitors’ attacking threat.

Marbella, now under their third coach of the season and following significant winter changes, struggled to respond. Their best chances came through Jorge Álvarez, who fired over after a right-sided run, and a second-half Eugeni cross-shot that narrowly evaded Pau Palacín.

The defeat leaves Marbella ten points from safety, rooted to the bottom of the table, while Antequera have moved into the top six.

Sabadell 2-2 Torremolinos

Later in the day, Torremolinos delivered a performance full of character to draw away at leaders Sabadell, becoming the first side to score twice at the Nova Creu Alta this season.

They twice came from behind, with veteran forward Pito Camacho netting both equalisers, including his seventh goal of the campaign.

Still 16th, Torremolinos remain in the relegation zone but sit just one point from safety, strengthened by a result that underlined their growing resilience in the fight for survival.