Madrid to Andalucía high-speed rail services delayed until mid-February

Edurne Martínez MADRID. Friday, 30 January 2026, 15:56 Share

Train services between Madrid and Andalucía will be delayed longer than expected. The 2 February deadline has proved too short for track clearing and investigation work, and the resumption of services will therefore be postponed.

In theory, the new estimated deadline is the first half of February, although transport minister Óscar Puente said on his social media account that his goal is for the work on the track to be completed "in about 10 calendar days".

High-speed rail operators are not allowing ticket purchases from Madrid to Andalucía until at least 7 February. Until Wednesday, the line remained sealed off due to the inquiry into the crash.