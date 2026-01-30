Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Madrid to Andalucía high-speed rail services delayed until mid-February

The initial 2 February deadline for reopening the track has been pushed back as engineers begin urgent repairs following judicial clearance at the Adamuz crash site

Edurne Martínez

MADRID.

Friday, 30 January 2026, 15:56

Train services between Madrid and Andalucía will be delayed longer than expected. The 2 February deadline has proved too short for track clearing and investigation work, and the resumption of services will therefore be postponed.

In theory, the new estimated deadline is the first half of February, although transport minister Óscar Puente said on his social media account that his goal is for the work on the track to be completed "in about 10 calendar days".

High-speed rail operators are not allowing ticket purchases from Madrid to Andalucía until at least 7 February. Until Wednesday, the line remained sealed off due to the inquiry into the crash.

