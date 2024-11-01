All-female refereeing team make Spanish footballing history Lorena Trujillano Gallardo featured as the main referee last Sunday, alongside assistants María Molina Quílez and Claudia Sofía Molina Ruiz

Friday, 1 November 2024

For the first time in Spanish football history, an all-female officiating team took charge of a men's match.

Lorena Trujillano Gallardo featured as the main referee last Sunday, alongside assistants María Molina Quílez and Claudia Sofía Molina Ruiz for the clash between Real Jaén and Torre del Mar in Tercera RFEF, Spain's fifth tier.

Trujillano, a 25-year-old from Jerez de la Frontera, showcased her skills in a match that ended 1-0 to the home side.