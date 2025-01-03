Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of an elephant. AFP
Young Spanish student dies after being attacked by elephant in Thailand
Young Spanish student dies after being attacked by elephant in Thailand

The 22-year-old tourist from Valladolid was bathing the elephant at the Koh Yao Elephant Care centre on the island of Yao Yai, according to police sources in southeast Asia

R.C.

Madrid

Friday, 3 January 2025, 16:30

A young Spanish student who was in Thailand on a tourist trip died on Friday after being attacked by an elephant while she was bathing it, according to sources from the police and the centre where the incident occurred, cited by news agency EFE. The incident happened on the island of Yao Yai, in southwestern Thailand. While she was bathing the animal, she walked past it and was stuck by one of its tusks. The wounds inflicted by the elephant caused the young woman's subsequent death, according to the same sources.

The tourist, who was from Valladolid and was studying a double degree in Law and International Relations at the University of Navarra, was at the Koh Yao Elephant Care centre, which specialises in these animals doing a recreational activity. Washing elephants, or bathing with them, are popular activities in some such centres in Thailand, where the animals also participate in shows for tourists.

The death of the young woman follows last year's death in South Africa, where a Spanish man lost his life after being trampled by an elephant after leaving his car.

In the past 12 years, there have been 240 deaths from wild elephant attacks in the country, including 39 fatalities in 2024, according to Department of National Parks data cited by The Nation newspaper.

Thailand's Department of National Parks estimates that more than 4,000 wild elephants live in Thailand's sanctuaries, national parks and nature reserves, a growing population but still well below the 300,000 pachyderms that inhabited the country more than a century ago. There is also a similar estimated population of domestic elephants in the country, most of them used in shows for tourists.

