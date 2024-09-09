Young man dies after being gored during bull run in Spain

J. M. L. Madrid Monday, 9 September 2024, 08:25 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A 20-year-old man who was gored by a bull on Saturday during the running of the bulls in El Casar (Guadalajara) died on Sunday in the Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, where he had been transferred. The young man suffered a goring in the bullring of the town at the start of the last running of the bulls through the countryside included in the programme of events during the celebrations of the town's patron saint

The injured individual was initially taken in a mobile intensive care ambulance to the University Hospital of Guadalajara but given the seriousness of his injuries - the goring had affected a lung - he was transferred to Madrid where he died. On Sunday, the town hall in El Casar decreed three days of official mourning. "We deeply regret the unfortunate accident that occurred during the bullfighting festivities in the patron saint's fiestas and as a sign of mourning we have decided to lower the flags flying outside the municipal buildings at half-mast, to pin a black ribbon on the flags located inside the municipal buildings and to suspend all official public events organised by the El Casar Town Hall for the duration of the official mourning", said the mayor of the town, José Luis González Lamola, on Sunday.

Two dead in less than a month

The goring death is added to that of another man, aged 51, who died at the end of last August in another running of the bulls held in Mesones, a hamlet that is part of El Casar. He slipped on a fence while trying to escape from the bulls. After these two deaths in the running of the bulls, the animal defence association of El Casar expressed its support for the families of both victims and questioned in a statement the organisation of this type of bullfighting spectacle. "Beyond the legal issues, these incidents generate costs and consequences that affect all members of the public, including those who oppose these events. The pain for this new victim is profound and part of our struggle is to prevent tragedies like this from happening," said the organisation, which invited the municipality's residents to reflect on the matter.

"Is this the best way to invest our resources and enjoy our leisure time? These kinds of events not only put people and animals at risk, but also expose children to traumatic situations that can mark their perception of the world. The welfare of people and respect for animals must be priorities in modern society and it is our responsibility to rethink whether these events reflect the values we want to promote", added the association in a statement in which it advocated a "safer, more educational entertainment that promotes the healthy enjoyment of leisure time, without risk to the physical and moral integrity of our community".