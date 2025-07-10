Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Major cinema chain in Spain fined 25,000 euros for banning people from taking their own food and drinks

The Spanish consumer association Facua reported the group to the Junta de Andalucía highlighting that the main activity of a cinema is the showing of films and not catering

SUR

Malaga

Thursday, 10 July 2025, 18:14

The Andalusian regional government has fined Yelmo Cines 25,000 euros for preventing people from taking their own food and drinks into the cinema in Roquetas de Mar in Almeria province.

The consumer association Facua reported that the cinema was doing so in 2023 after there were several complaints made about the branch at the Parque Comercial Gran Plaza Shopping in Roquetas de Mar and in the Torrecárdenas shopping centre.

FACUA Almeria verified how through the Yelmo website, a message appeared before finalising the purchase of tickets, indicating that "as this establishment has a bar service, under the provisions of article 7.2.c of Decree 10/2003, of 28 January, which approves the general regulations on the admission of persons to public entertainment and recreational activities establishments, access to its facilities with food and/or beverages purchased outside Yelmo is not permitted, reserving the right of admission in these cases".

FACUA Almería highlighted in its complaint that the main activity of a cinema is the showing of films and not catering, so it could not prevent people from entering with food and drink from outside even though food and drink can be purchased inside the premises.

