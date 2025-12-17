Popular weather forecaster announces when snow and cold polar air will arrrive in Spain

P.M. Madrid Wednesday, 17 December 2025, 13:56 Share

Storm Emilia has left rain over much of Spain in recent days. This past weekend, a new front returned to the province of Valencia, where the state meteorological agency (Aemet) activated the red warning on Sunday. The Levante area of Almeria in Andalucía also had an active red alert.

Throughout this week, instability will hover over much of the country, while storm Emilia moves away. However, a new Atlantic front will penetrate from the north-west of the country at the end of the week.

Young amateur forecaster Jorge Rey shared his predictions on social media. The weather enthusiast became popular for predicting the arrival of the great storm Filomena, using the 'cabañuelas' prediction method, which is not based on science but on folk meteorology.

Predicción semanal:



Esta tarde y noche: en Huelva, Cádiz, Ceuta, Castellón, Cataluña chubascos de fuerte o muy fuerte intensidad acompañados de tormentas. Lluvias persistentes en el oeste peninsular.



(1/3) pic.twitter.com/6hqvGxrwGV — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) December 15, 2025

In a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Rey warns of the arrival of a new strong storm at the end of the week, just a few days before Christmas.

Jorge Rey predicts this week's weather

"Red and amber warnings in the Mediterranean are like a plague. The strong storms force Aemet to trigger the alert as soon as they arrive," he says in the video, referring to the meteorological situation in the country over the weekend, on Monday and early Tuesday.

According to Rey's forecast, more storms will visit the country, fortunately without causing a 'superdana' (heavy cold drop). He warns that the weather phenomena expected this week will affect "almost all of Spain", with strong winds "in the west and the Canary Islands".

Rey warns that the new front that arrived on Monday will leave "showers throughout mainland Spain" next few days.

Conditions will slightly stabilise this Wednesday. According to Rey, rain will return to Galicia on Thursday, with "the arrival of a new front", which "will move further into the centre of the country" on Friday. The young forecaster expects rain "in areas of Catalonia" on Friday.

There will also be rain, although "weak" in the Canary Islands this week. "It looks like it will increase a little more on Wednesday," Rey said.

The week will also be marked by snowfalls "in high mountain areas". According to the weather enthusiast's forecast, Ávila and Segovia will be among the cities surprised by snow.

As for the winds, they will be notable in "many points in the west, as well as in the Canary Islands, due to the arrival of successive storms".

Snow and polar cold air

The young meteorologist also warns of the storm that will affect Spain a few days before Christmas. According to Rey, the "big storm" that is currently "affecting parts of the US quite intensely" will arrive from across the Atlantic.

This storm will deepen with "polar cold air" in Spain, with the arrival of "snowfall" on 21 or 22 December in "many provinces".

"So comes the Gordo de Navidad, but it doesn't end here," Rey said in his latest video. He predicts that a similar situation, possibly with greater force, will be repeated around 23-24 January.