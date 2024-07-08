Village in mourning after three-year-old boy drowns in private swimming pool in Segovia

Quique Yuste Segovia Monday, 8 July 2024, 13:42 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

A three-year-old boy has drowned in a private swimming pool in Ortigosa del Monte in Segovia, a Spanish province northwest of Madrid in the Castile and León region of central Spain. The tragic incident happened late on Friday afternoon for reasons that are being investigated by the Guardia Civil. The mayor of the Segovian town, Juan Carlos Cabrejas, explained that the boy was at his family home when the fatal accident happened.

"We still don't know exactly what happened", said the mayor about the circumstances surrounding an accident that has shaken the municipality, located some 20 kilometres from the city of Segovia and with a population of just over 500 inhabitants, although in the summer months its population multiplies.

According to the first investigations, the boy was playing and fell into the pool, where he was found by his family. They tried to revive the child and called the emergency services. Health professionals and Guardia Civil raced to the scene in an attempt to save the life of the child. In fact, he was rushed to the General Hospital of Segovia, but the medical professionals certified his death on arrival.

The mayor of Ortigosa del Monte said that the family, shocked by the tragedy, is made up of lifelong residents of the village. "Both grandparents and parents are from here," he said. "It's a tragedy. Everyone is shocked. It's horrible," he added.

The local council ordered official mourning in the municipality throughout the weekend and flags flew at half-mast. It also sent a message of support to the family via social media. "This town hall, on behalf of all the residents, expresses our support and affection to this dear family in these difficult times".