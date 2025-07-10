'Urgent' food alert from ministry of health about a sauce sold in Spain

C. L. Madrid Thursday, 10 July 2025, 20:24 Compartir

The Spanish agency for food safety and nutrition (AESAN) has warned that a MANG TOMAS sauce on sale in the country contains soya, even though this is not indicated on the label. The alert comes after the Swiss health authorities reported the product.

According to the information available, distribution of the sauce concerns the regions of Andalucía, Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Valencia, Galicia, Madrid and the Basque Country, but there is the possibility that it was also sold in other regions.

AFFECTED PRODUCT

Product name: All Purpose Sauce Regular

- Brand: MANG TOMAS

- Batches and best-before dates: all batches and best-before dates that do not include soya on the label

- Unit weight: 330g and 550g

- Temperature: ambient

As a precautionary measure, persons with soy allergies who may have the above-mentioned product in their households are advised to refrain from consuming it.