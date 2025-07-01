Two-year-old boy dies after being left inside car by father during sweltering heat in north of Spain

Cristian Reino Tarragona Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 19:33 | Updated 19:40h. Compartir

There has been a tragedy in Valls in the Tarragona area in the north of Spain, with the heatwave seemingly being a contributing factor. A two-year-old boy was found dead this Tuesday afternoon inside a parked car. Everything suggests that the child's father was careless and left the child inside the car for several hours, in the sweltering heat that Catalonia has been experiencing for days now. The fire brigade received an alert just after three o'clock and an autopsy will determine whether the high temperatures inside the vehicle caused his death

The little boy had apparently been inside the car for several hours when the fire brigade arrived and removed his lifeless body from the vehicle. The Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force has opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of what appears to be carelessness on the part of the father, who must explain why he left the child alone and inside the car.

The vehicle was parked up in an industrial area of Valls, where the outsied temperature was 37C. The temperature inside the closed vehicle would have been considerably higher.