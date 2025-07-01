Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of a Mossos d'Esquadra police officer. Eva Parey
112 incident

Two-year-old boy dies after being left inside car by father during sweltering heat in north of Spain

The Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force has opened an investigation to clarify the facts surrounding the incident

Cristian Reino

Cristian Reino

Tarragona

Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 19:33

There has been a tragedy in Valls in the Tarragona area in the north of Spain, with the heatwave seemingly being a contributing factor. A two-year-old boy was found dead this Tuesday afternoon inside a parked car. Everything suggests that the child's father was careless and left the child inside the car for several hours, in the sweltering heat that Catalonia has been experiencing for days now. The fire brigade received an alert just after three o'clock and an autopsy will determine whether the high temperatures inside the vehicle caused his death

The little boy had apparently been inside the car for several hours when the fire brigade arrived and removed his lifeless body from the vehicle. The Mossos d'Esquadra regional police force has opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of what appears to be carelessness on the part of the father, who must explain why he left the child alone and inside the car.

The vehicle was parked up in an industrial area of Valls, where the outsied temperature was 37C. The temperature inside the closed vehicle would have been considerably higher.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga CF set for huge windfall as former striker makes a move
  2. 2 Heartbreak in the final seconds as Spain let EuroBasket glory slip away
  3. 3 Spanish third tier confirms east-west split for 2025-26 football season
  4. 4 Costa del Sol footbridge repaired following fire
  5. 5 The new holiday rental regulations: a significant change in the sector
  6. 6 Lions continue to rally support for abandoned and mistreated donkeys in Mijas
  7. 7 Torremolinos launches major summer campaign against illegal street vendors
  8. 8 Tributes go out to Costa del Sol jet ski accident victim, a British mother-of-four

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Two-year-old boy dies after being left inside car by father during sweltering heat in north of Spain

Two-year-old boy dies after being left inside car by father during sweltering heat in north of Spain