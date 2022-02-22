These are the new traffic regulations that come into force in Spain next month Drivers need to be aware of the changes, or they could risk losing points from their licence. There is new is a penalty for throwing objects from vehicles onto the road or nearby which can cause accidents or fires

New traffic regulations are due to come into force in Spain next month. From 21 March onwards there will be a number of changes: for example, drivers of cars and motorcycles will not be allowed to exceed the speed limit by more than 20 kms per hour when overtaking, in a move to minimise risk and reduce accidents on the roads.

People who commit offences such as not wearing a seatbelt, not carrying children in a suitable child seat or using other protective elements, or not using them correctly, will lose four points from their licence, and six points will be removed from anyone who drives with a mobile phone in their hand.

Something else that is new is a penalty for throwing objects from vehicles onto the road or nearby which can cause accidents or fires. This will result in the loss of six licence points.

Drivers will also have to be very careful when overtaking a bicycle or motorcycle, as they must occupy the whole of the adjoining lane when doing so on roads with two or more lanes in each direction. On single-lane roads, a distance of at least 1.5 metres must be maintained or six points will be removed from their licence.

When the new rules come into force, pedestrians will have priority over vehicles at road crossings, on pavements and in pedestrianised areas.

It will also be an offence to carry radar inhibitors or similar devices in vehicles, whether or not they are connected. These systems interfere with the correct operation of traffic monitoring systems, and anyone found to have one will lose three points from their licence.

Under the new regulations, nobody under the age of 18 will be permitted to have any alcohol whatsoever in their bloodstream or expired air if they are riding a bicycle, moped, motorcycle or personal mobility vehicle.

And also, from 6 July this year, an alcohol breathalyser (Alcoholock) will be compulsory for registered passenger transport vehicles. These vehicles are obliged to have an interface installed for these devices, in response to demands from the road passenger transport sector.