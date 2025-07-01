DGT predicts 100 million long-distance journeys on Spain's roads this summer and rolls out huge police operation

J. A. G. Madrid Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 16:26 Compartir

Spain's Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) expects a record number of journeys on Spanish roads this summer, predicting more than 100 million long-distance journeys. To try to reduce the accident rate, it has prepared a deployment of more than 8,000 Guardia Civil officers with a special reinforcement at weekends and a lot of attention to road accidents, alcohol consumption and motorcyclists, who numbered 76 deaths last year - more than one a day.

Minister of the Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska presented the special regulation, surveillance and traffic management plan for summer 2025 on Monday. He stated that short-distance journeys are also of great concern, as most of them use conventional roads, which are less safe and in an environment that often misleads in familiarity, causing reduced attention.

Grande-Marlaska pointed out that, despite the forecast increase in the number of journeys, the aim is for this to not imply an increase in road deaths. "Last summer, there were 243 death, that's 3.9 deaths per day, which is far too many."

During the summer months, when the risk of accidents increases, the DGT intensifies operations to ensure that journeys are made "in an orderly and safe manner", dealing with both the usual congestion caused by the high volume of traffic, as well as any problems that may arise unexpectedly. These incidents may be linked to the summer journeys themselves - to beaches, tourist destinations or second homes - or caused by external factors such as road closures, road works or other circumstances.

Attention to weekends

Over the last few summers, there has been a noticeable pattern in holiday travel: departures and returns tend to be spread over shorter periods and concentrated on weekends. For this reason, the DGT has planned a series of specific operations for each weekend of the summer period, with a special reinforcement on the first weekend of each month or during festivities, which give rise to round road trips.

Following this pattern, five special traffic operations have been set up: from Friday, 4 to 6 July (first departure operation); from 24 to 27 July (Santiago operation); from 1 to 3 August (1 August operation); from 14 to 17 August (15 August operation) and from 29 to 31 August (return operation).

During the presentation, Grande-Marlaska listed the profiles and factors that most concern the Ministry of the Interior and the DGT, including motorcyclists. Last summer, 76 motorcyclists died - more than one every day, which is the highest number in the last ten years, mainly in accidents on conventional roads over the weekend and at road exits. Many of the victims had had a license for more than ten years. Motorcyclists represent less than 3% of road journeys, but account for 25% of deaths.

Other factors of concern to the DGT include: road exits (40% of fatal accidents), distracted driving (the leading cause of accidents), collisions (9% of fatalities), alcohol and drugs, and the 45-54 age group (the one involved in the highest number of accidents last summer).

Advice

Grande-Marlaska urged drivers to follow some tips that can help reduce the risk of accidents, including planning your journeys well to try to avoid traffic jams at the exits and entrances to large cities and on coastal roads; not using WhatsApp groups that warn of breathalyser checks; being careful with short journeys; and driving with both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, avoiding distractions, which are the main cause of fatal accidents in the summer. He added: "It is unreasonable to risk your life just to enjoy an extra drink or to arrive five minutes earlier. After the accident, all that becomes meaningless."

Grande-Marlaska asked drivers for prudence and responsibility. "It has cost us a lot to get here, let's not spoil it on the road this summer."

The minister also expressed his gratitude to the Guardia Civil traffic officers - "true angels of the road" - for their dedication to serve the public. He said that their commitment and effort "are essential for guaranteeing safety on the roads, providing assistance to drivers and attending to any incident with proximity and professionalism".