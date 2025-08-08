Falling fuel prices make this summer as cheap for drivers as 2022

Cristina Cándido Madrid Friday, 8 August 2025, 16:56 Share

Petrol this August is cheaper than it has been in the last four summers. The average price of a litre of diesel, after three consecutive increases that had pushed it to its highest level since early April, fell by 0.2% this week, compared to seven days ago, now standing at 1.432 euros. In the case of petrol, the average price per litre of which had remained stable for the past 21 days, it dropped by 0.2% compared to the previous week, to 1.486 euros, according to the latest data from the EU's oil bulletin.

At current prices, filling up an average 55-litre tank of diesel costs around 78.76 euros, some 2.31 euros less than at the same time last year, when it was almost 81.07 euros. For petrol vehicles, an average tank currently costs around 81.73 euros, some 6.43 euros less than in 2024, when it was around 88.16 euros.

There has been a year-on-year fall of 2.8% in the price of diesel, which costs an average of 1.432 euros, compared to the 1.893 euros at the beginning of the August 2022 long weekend - 24.4% more. The average price per litre of diesel remains well below what it was before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on 24 February 2022, when it was 1.479 euros per litre. Meanwhile, petrol follows the same path and it is below the 1.591 euros per litre back then. In both cases, prices remain far from the highs recorded in July 2022, when petrol reached 2.141 euros and diesel 2.1 euros.

The price of 95 unleaded petrol in Spain remains below the EU average, at 1.623 euros per litre, and below the euro zone average, with an average price of 1.673 euros. The price of diesel in Spain is also lower than the EU average of 1.553 euros and the euro zone average of 1.581 euros.