Updated daily, these are the fuel stations in Malaga province with the lowest prices The price data for 95 and 98-octane petrol and diesel fuel is updated every day

The rise in the price of petrol and diesel fuels has become one of the most worrying issues for drivers, who see how records are being broken – almost on a daily basis.

On this page you can check which fuel stations have the cheapest petrol and diesel in each town in the province of Malaga.

Despite the date at top of the article the price data, in euros per litre, is provided, each day, by Spain’s Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism.