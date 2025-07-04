The Basque Country beach that won over Bruce Springsteen

Marina Ortiz Friday, 4 July 2025, 12:28 Compartir

One of the things Spain is known for is its stunning beaches, which each year attract millions of tourists, who also come for its cuisine and climate.

From the warm waters of the Mediterranean Sea to the vast shores of the Atlantic, the country offers a variety of coastal landscapes that combine natural beauty, fine sand and crystal-clear waters.

Beaches on the Costa del Sol, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands are famous for their sunny climate and lively atmosphere, ideal for those seeking sun and fun. But the areas in the north of Spain are not far behind and more and more people are choosing them to enjoy their waters and natural landscapes.

Beaches in the Bay of Biscay stand out for their wild beauty, cooler waters and film locations, such as San Juan de Gaztelugatxe in Vizcaya, or Itzurun beach in Zumaia, which was a filming location for 'Game of Thrones'.

The Basque Country has beaches of all kinds and there is one that Bruce Springsteen is said to have fallen in love with and which is perfect for cooling off this summer.

Family visit in 2009

The beach in question is Playa Ondarreta, located in San Sebastian, to the west of the famous La Concha bay, at the foot of Mount Igueldo and opposite the Miramar Palace. He visited the beach with his wife and keyboard player in 2009 while in the Basque country.

As reported by ABC, The Boss stayed at the María Cristina hotel and promised to return "seduced by a place where one can bathe on the beach, eat in luxury and stroll down the street without being bothered, just like any other citizen".

600 metres of crystal-clear beach and golden sand

These were his words after enjoying the city and swimming in the waters off Ondarreta, which is 600 metres long and around 100 metres wide, allowing enough space to lie on its fine golden sand even at high tide.

Moreover, the fresh, crystal-clear waters of Ondarreta do not usually have very rough waves, making it the perfect beach for children and adults alike to go to, play on the sand, sunbathe, or even practise water sports such as kayaking or paddle surfing. In addition to this, the beach has all the necessary services for great comfort, from public toilets, changing rooms and showers, to a cafeteria and children's areas.