Tedi recalls products containing high levels of lead and cadmium

The items were being sold in the German chain's stores between 23 January and 2 July this year

Raquel Merino

Raquel Merino

Malaga

Friday, 11 July 2025, 15:15

Retail chain Tedi has withdrawn several flower-printed beakers from sale after "elevated levels of lead and cadmium" were detected in their composition.

Both lead and cadmium are heavy metals that can be harmful to human health. Prolonged exposure to these substances can cause neurological, renal, cardiovascular, reproductive and other problems. In severe cases, they can be fatal.

The products in question are: the 280-millilitre beakers with reference number 11438001011000000300, the 250-millilitre cups (pack of three) with reference number 19890001011000000300 and the 310-millilitre cups with reference number 41677001011000000300. These items were sold from 23 January to 2 July this year.

People who have these items at home can opt for a refund (three euros) or exchange them for other Tedi products. For any questions, customers can contact the company via the telephone (961 367 900) or email (comercio@tedi.com).

