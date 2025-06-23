Sunscreens recalled in Spain due to risk of infection

Isabel Méndez Málaga Monday, 23 June 2025, 18:15 Compartir

Several batches of the Parasol sunscreen brand have had to be withdrawn from the market due to possible microbiological contamination. According to the Spanish agency for medicines and health products (AEMPS), their use could pose a risk of irritation or infection in case of contact with the eyes or damaged skin.

The company responsible for placing these products on the market is Laboratoires Dermosun, based in France. The distributor in Spain - Dermosun Ibérica BÉRICA, S.L. - has already begun to withdraw the concerned batches from the points of sale and to recover the units purchased by customers.

According to the AEMPS, Dermosun Ibérica BÉRICA has confirmed that only six of the ten concerned products have been distributed in Spain. However, due to the free circulation in the European market, the purchase of the other items by people in Spain cannot be ruled out.

The affected batches are those with initial numbers 01 to 14 and 90 to 92. They were placed on the market between March 2024 and May 2025.

You can identify the batch number on the bottom of the packaging. If you have any units of the abovementioned batches, do not use them and return them to the shop from which you purchased them. In addition, you can contact the distributor on email: info@dermosun.es.

Products concerned

Parasol - Spray protecteur Sensitive 30

Parasol - Spray protecteur Sensitive 50

Parasol - Spray protecteur Sensitive 50+ Enfants

Parasol - Lait protecteur Sensitive 50 Mini

Parasol - Spray protecteur Sensitive 30 Mini

Parasol - Spray protecteur Sensitive 50 Mini

Parasol - Lait protecteur Sensitive 50 Enfants

Sunscreen - Crème visage Sensitive 50+

Parasol - Spray 30 Protection & Bronzage

Parasol - Spray 50 Protection & Bronzage