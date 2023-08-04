Spanish royals pose on Mallorcan family holiday King Felipe and Queen Letizia were joined by daughters Sofía (left) and Leonor (second right) at the Alfabia gardens in the mountain town of Bunyola

The Spanish royal family kicked off their annual holiday in Mallorca with the now traditional posing for photographs for the media.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia were joined by daughters Sofía (left) and Leonor (second right) at the Alfabia gardens in the mountain town of Bunyola.

The king had arrived alone on the island last week to take part in a sailing regatta as usual. The family are expected to stay at their Palacio Marivent residence for about a week.