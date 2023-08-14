Spanish airports smash all-time record in July with almost 30-million passengers

C. A. Madrid Compartir Copiar enlace

The recovery of tourism in the middle of the summer season has meant that Aena's airports in Spain ended July with an all-time record number of passengers. Specifically, a total of 29.76 million passengers passed through the network, which is 10% more than in the same month of 2022. And 1.2% more than in 2019, the previous peak year before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Of the total number of passengers in July, 29.7 million were commercial passengers. And most of them (20.42 million) travelled on international flights, almost 12% more than a year earlier. On domestic flights, the figure was 9.28 million, 6% more than a year ago.

Taking the whole year as a reference, more than 159.2 million passengers have passed through the Aena network since January, 20.6% more than in 2022 and 1.2% more than in 2019.

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport recorded the highest number of passengers in the seventh month of the year with 5,543,088, representing a growth of 10.3% compared to July last year. It was followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 4,936,852 (+11.4% compared to 2022); Palma de Mallorca, with 4,378,210 (+5.9%); Malaga-Costa del Sol, with 2,432.411 (+17.8%); Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 1,713,090 (+12.7%); Ibiza, with 1,435,352 (+6.8%); Gran Canaria, with 1,139,338 (+6.7%) and Valencia, with 1,035,611 passengers (+17.8%).

In terms of the number of flight operations, the airport with the most movements in July was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with a total of 34,468 (+6.3% compared to 2022), followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat, with 30.648 flights (+8.4%); Palma de Mallorca, with 29,906 (+2.5%); Málaga-Costa del Sol, with 17,320 (+12%); Gran Canaria, with 10,593 (+7.1%) and Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, with 10,584 landings and take-offs (+8.2%).

Regarding freight traffic, the airport with the highest cargo volume was Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, with 52,042 tonnes, 15.6% more than in the same month of 2022. It is followed by Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airport, with 13,454 tonnes (-7.4% compared to 2022); Zaragoza, which recorded 8,719 tonnes (+13.7%) and Vitoria, with 5,957 tonnes, (-4.1%).