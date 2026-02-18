Torre del Mar Tapas Route 2026: can you complete this 28-restaurant foodie challenge?

Isabel Méndez Wednesday, 18 February 2026, 12:41 Share

Torre del Mar's popular 'Ruta de la Tapa' is back for a fourteenth year from Friday 27 February until Sunday 22 March. Tapas-lovers will have four weeks in which to sample the different dishes in the 28 participating bars and restaurants around the eastern Costa del Sol town.

The four-euro price includes a drink (beer, house wine, soft drink or water) or a special Victoria 10 beer for an extra 50 cents.

Key Event Details 1 •Dates: Friday 27 February – Sunday 22 March. 2 •Price: €4.00 (includes tapa and a beer, wine, or soft drink). 3 •Special Offer: Upgrade to a Victoria 10 beer for an extra €0.50. 4 •The Challenge: Visit 28 participating bars and restaurants in Torre del Mar.

Participants will be able to collect a passport either from the town's tourist office or from participating bars and restaurants, which should be stamped at each place where a tapa is bought.

Customers will be asked to rate each tapa by giving it between one and five points on the passport and the restaurant with the winning tapa will receive and award.

Those who complete their passport or reach a minimum number of stamps will be eligible to participate in prize draws, including 600 euros in ACET (association of businesses and entrepreneurs of Torre del Mar) money which can be used in local shops and restaurants and 28 dinners for two at participating restaurants.