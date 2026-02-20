Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz with councillors at the presentation. Josele
Annual jobs fair to be held on 5 March

Employers at the fair range from major hotel chains and restaurants to supermarkets and healthcare firms

José Carlos García

Friday, 20 February 2026, 10:45

Marbella's eighth annual jobs fair takes place on 5 March at the Palacio de Congresos Adolfo Suárez from 9am to 5pm. It will offer more than 2,000 vacancies across 120 stands.

Employers range from major hotel chains and restaurants to supermarkets and healthcare firms. The free event will also feature workshops on interview skills, CV writing and using AI in job searches. Vistors can register on the town hall website or on the day.

