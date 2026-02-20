Annual jobs fair to be held on 5 March

José Carlos García Friday, 20 February 2026, 10:45 Share

Marbella's eighth annual jobs fair takes place on 5 March at the Palacio de Congresos Adolfo Suárez from 9am to 5pm. It will offer more than 2,000 vacancies across 120 stands.

Employers range from major hotel chains and restaurants to supermarkets and healthcare firms. The free event will also feature workshops on interview skills, CV writing and using AI in job searches. Vistors can register on the town hall website or on the day.