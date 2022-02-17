Spain’s Ministry of Health reports 360 coronavirus deaths in latest 24-hour period The department has recorded 34,213 new Covid infections in a day as the national incidence rate drops below 1,000

The Ministry of Health in Spain has this Thursday, 17 February, notified 34,213 new coronavirus infections, which brings the total number of people infected with Covid-19 to 10,778,607 since the start of the pandemic.

The country's 14-day cumulative incidence rate continues to decrease, standing at 984.33 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 1,060.46 reported on Wednesday by the department led by Caroline Darias.

Another 360 coronavirus deaths were added, making the official Covid death toll in Spain rise to 97,710.

There are currently 10,251 Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals throughout Spain and 1,351 in an intensive care unit, although in the last 24 hours there have been 907 admissions and 1,557 patients discharged. The occupancy rate of hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 8.25 per cent on the wards and 14.48 per cent in ICUs.