Classic car club to host breakfast meeting in Marbella for motoring enthusiasts The Andalusian Classic and Sports Car Club is holding the event at Yanx American Diner in Puerto Banús on Sunday 15 February

Tony Bryant Monday, 9 February 2026, 12:11

The Andalusian Classic and Sports Car Club is holding the second of what is hoped will be a monthly breakfast meeting of motoring enthusiasts in Puerto Banús on Sunday 15 February.

The meeting takes place at Yanx American Diner in Nueva Andalucia between 10am and 1pm. Registration for the event costs 15 euros, which includes breakfast and coffee.

Enthusiasts are invited to meet with other classic car fanatics and enjoy the exhibition of interesting vehicles belonging to group members, which will be on display in front of the Centro Plaza shopping centre.

The organisers said, “This type of event has become popular in the UK and is catching on in other countries too. Membership of the club is not necessary to participate; all that is needed is an interesting motor car to show off.”

The club was formed in September 2008 in response to the growing interest in classic cars in southern Spain. The group, which organises up to four events each month, includes notable personalities from the world of motorsport and entertainment, both past and present.

For further information, or to register in advance, contact the organisers on csccspain@gmail.com